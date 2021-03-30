Super Mario All-Stars UK sales surge 276% in final week

Nintendo's Super Mario 3D All-Stars has seen a 276 per cent increase in UK sales ahead of its removal from the market.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the Nintendo Switch exclusive took second place in the UK boxed charts, coming second only to Monster Hunter Rise.

The latest entry in the beast-slaying franchise was released on March 26th and shipped four million copies within its first weekend.

Meanwhile, the trio of Mario titles will leave the market on March 31st, which has seen many consumers rush to buy the game before it is taken off the shelves.

Super Mario All-Stars was released in September 2020 as part of the 35th-anniversary celebrations for the Italian plumber.

It's Mario

The game, composed of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, shot straight to the top of the UK charts upon release.

Mario's popularity was proven yet again when it saw immediate success in Japan, becoming the country's best-selling game.

However, the Nintendo Mascot proved its dominance with physical sales alone, as digital data was not provided.