Com2uS purchases Out of the Park Developments

South Korean mobile games developer and publisher Com2uS has acquired Out of the Park Developments (OOTP) for an undisclosed amount.



The Out of the Park Baseball creator is the first company outside of South Korea to be purchased by Com2uS.

Founded in 1999, not only is OOTP known for its baseball strategy game, but it created Franchise Hockey Manager with the official NHL license.

"We are very happy and grateful that we can partner with Com2uS, a global company recognised for its competitiveness in the US, Asian and European markets," said OOTP CEO and founder Markus Heinsohn.

"We believe that Com2uS' expertise in mobile games and the global gaming market will further grow our OOTP games."

Continued expansion

At Com2uS, we continue to elevate our brand reputation as we make progressive strides worldwide. OOTP is a company with notable history and craftsmanship," added Gamevil Com2uS president Kyu Lee.

"We expect OOTP to become a key part of our officially-licensed sports management product lineup, and we plan to actively pursue further international mergers and acquisitions."

Earlier this year, the Summoners War creator acquired online Go service Tygem. Furthermore, its mobile turn-based strategy game broke $2 billion in lifetime revenue in August.