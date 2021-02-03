News

Com2uS acquires majority stake in Kritika developer AllM

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 3rd, 2021 acquisition AllM
Com2uS 		Not disclosed
Com2uS acquires majority stake in Kritika developer AllM
By , Features Editor

Com2uS has purchased a 57 per cent stake in fellow South Korean developer AllM.

The acquisition will be used to bolster Com2Us's (which is owned by GameEvil) expansion into PC games, alongside taking advantage of AllM's IP and subsidiary mobile game developer Funflow. As part of the undisclosed deal, Com2Us will now own all management rights to the company too.

Founded in 2000, AllM is best known for the Kritika series, with the online version of the anime brawler originally launched in China in 2015, before launching globally on Steam in 2019. The studio claims that the game is played by more than 20 million people across 70 countries.

Roonia Electric is another title from the studio, which again is claimed to have over five million users in over 80 countries. It also was given the Presidential Award for Digital Contents in 2007.

Continued collaboration

Com2Us will further collaborate with subsidiary Funflow, which developed mobile titles Heir to Light and Kritika: Knights of Heaven.

The studio is currently working on a collectable mobile RPG based on The Walking Dead, after Com2us became the lead investor in a new funding round from media producer Skybound Entertainment.

Alongside this, Com2Us looks to utilise AllM's in-house engine to "actively develop new games and co-operate on global services".

Only in October did Com2uS acquire Out of the Park Developments (OOTP) for an undisclosed amount, showing its continued efforts towards mergers and acquisitions.

This isn't the only acquisition news today, as the Embracer Group revealed that it will be picking up Aspyr Media for potentially $450 million, as well as mobile developer Easybrain for $640m.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Oct 13th, 2020

Com2uS purchases Out of the Park Developments

News Jul 1st, 2020

Com2uS acquires online Go service Tygem

News Feb 18th, 2019

Com2uS acquires 51.9 per cent stake in South Korean developers Day7

Special Report Oct 19th, 2018

Region Focus: The opportunities and challenges facing South Korea’s lucrative games industry

1 Interview Oct 15th, 2018

Com2uS on Summoners War's rapid expansion and applying lessons learnt to Skylanders: Ring of Heroes

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies