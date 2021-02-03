News

Mobile developer Easybrain acquired by Embracer Group in $640m deal

Mobile developer Easybrain acquired by Embracer Group in $640m deal
By , Editor

Embracer Group has acquired Cyprus-based mobile developer Easybrain in a cool $640m deal. 

As part of the deal, the company will receive $640m in stock and a potential extra $125m as a bonus, according to VentureBeat.

Easybrain is best known for its series of apps inspired by classic puzzle games, including Sudoku.com, Nonogram.com, and its musical apps Drum Pad Machine and Groovepad. In December 2020, the company hit 750 million total installs across the App Store and Google Play.

Triple threat 

The acquisition is Embracer's third of the day - the company also announced the purchase of Borderlands behemoth Gearbox Software and publisher Aspyr Media earlier on. Those deals are valued at $1.6 billion and $450 million respectively.

“I am excited to welcome Peter, Matvey, Oleg and the entire Easybrain team to the Embracer family,” said Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors.

“Easybrain is a highly diversified growth business with a market-leading position in timeless puzzle and logic games. They are an extremely experienced and process-driven team with a superior tech platform and world-class UA capabilities. Easybrain has repeatedly demonstrated the capability to develop, scale globally, and operate category-leading puzzle and logic games. By joining forces with Easybrain, we have meaningfully accelerated Embracer’s mobile and free-to-play business.”


Tags:
Danielle Partis
Danielle Partis
Editor

Danielle Partis is editor of PocketGamer.biz and former editor of InfluencerUpdate.biz. She was named Journalist of the Year at the MCV Women in Games Awards 2019, as well as in the MCV 30 under 30 2020. Prior to Steel Media, she wrote about music and games at Team Rock.

Related Articles

News Feb 3rd, 2021

Embracer Group picks up Aspyr Media for potential $450m

News Nov 18th, 2020

Embracer acquires A Thinking Ape and 11 other games studios

News Sep 16th, 2020

Embracer Group picks up VR firm Vertigo Games

News Aug 13th, 2020

Embracer Group acquires eight new studios including DECA Games

News May 6th, 2020

Embracer Group subsidiaries THQ Nordic and Koch Media trade IPs in new deal

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies