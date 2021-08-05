Embracer makes eight acquisitions, including CrazyLabs

Swedish games publisher Embracer Group has purchased eight new companies, including mobile developer CrazyLabs.

Alongside this, Embracer has acquired 3D Realms, Digixart, Easy Trigger, VR studio Force Field, Ghost Ship Games and Slipgate Ironworks. Embracer also picked up Grimfrost, a merchandise company that has a heavy focus on viking merchandise.

The purchases totalled $315 million making it Embracer’s third-largest purchase this year, following the acquisition of Easybrain for $640 million and Aspyr Media for a potential $450 million.

CrazyLabs is the only mobile games studio acquired in the bulk purchase, highlighting the potential Embracer see in the publisher. Throughout 2020, hypercasual games from the Israeli-based studio reached over 480 million downloads, now equalling boasted over 4.5 billion lifetime downloads.

The acquisition of CrazyLabs comes as a surprise with CrazyLabs acquiring Firescore Interactive for an undisclosed amount only a day prior.

"Exhilarating"

"In these exhilarating times for mobile games we are extremely happy to join forces with the whole Embracer family and the DECA Group in particular," said CrazyLabs CEO Sagi Schliesser.

"We are confident that this is a jump forward for CrazyLabs on our journey of becoming the top publisher and developer of casual and hyper-casual games and anticipate in excitement what's yet to come."

"Crazylabs is exactly the type of company Embracer wants to join forces with," added Embracer Group co-founder and group CEO Lars Wingefors.

The full list of companies acquired by Embracer Group are as below:

3D Realms

CrazyLabs

Digixart

Easy Trigger

Force Field

Ghost Ship Games

Grimfrost

Slipgate Ironworks

Earlier this year, Embracer declared that they were looking to spend a further $2 billion on another 20 deals, suggesting that there may be more to come after this.

Recently, NetMarble picked up social casino developer SpinX Games for $2.19 billion which, if successful, will enter the top 10 as one of the largest acquisitions of a games company.