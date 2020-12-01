Universal Studios Japan is opening its Nintendo attraction on February 4th

Universal Studios Japan has decided to open the doors of its Nintendo themed area on February 4th, 2021.

The park can be found in Osaka, Japan. Initially, the Super Nintendo World theme park was set to open over the summer. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic put those plans on hold.

Following the delay, it was hoped that the attraction would still open this year, though those hopes were dashed in October. However, a Mario-themed cafe and store did open on October 16th.

Trouble in paradise

However, as reported by Bloomberg, the $580 million theme park could still be pushed back from its February 4th opening date. The coronavirus is still wreaking havoc on the world, and a fresh outbreak has taken hold in Osaka, the city in which the Nintendo attraction is found.