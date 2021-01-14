Super Nintendo World opening delayed due COVID-19

Universal Studios Japan has suspended the opening of Super Nintendo World indefinitely due to COVID-19.

Bloomberg reported that the coronavirus outbreak has continued to wreak havoc in Japan, forcing the government to declare a state of emergency. As such, the Osaka-based theme park can no longer open on February 4th.

The park organisers have claimed a new opening date will be selected once the state of emergency has been lifted.

Initially, Super Nintendo World was due to open in the Summer of 2020. However, the pandemic forced a delay, which was to be followed by a second push back in October.

Race ya

The theme park features a range of rides and attractions, all of which are based around Nintendo's characters.

Such attractions include Bowser's castle ride, Yoshi's adventure and Toad's Cafe. Of course, no Nintendo-themed amusement park would be complete without Mario, so die-hard fans can get ready to experience the real Mario Kart.

With the opening indefinitely suspended, fans will have to rely on virtual tours of Super Nintendo World via its website.