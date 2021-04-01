Kwalee to host 16 April event to connect with Indian developers

News

Kwalee is set to host its first-ever Kickstart with Kwalee event in Bangalore.

The one-day event will be free to attend and will take place on April 16th. It will offer guidance and mentorship to independent mobile game developers.

Various experts from Kwalee, including game designers, artists, and publishers, will deliver focused presentations and offer one-to-one sessions to discuss specific projects.

"We're excited to find new developers to work within India and for them to develop great mobile games for us to publish," said Kwalee CEO David Darling.

"Our experienced team can teach you most of what you need to know when it comes to hypercasual games – just be sure to bring energy and creativity."

The idea of hosting Kickstart with Kwalee is to allow the company to form lasting relationships with hypercasual developers in India.

Kwalee first stepped foot in India in 2020 as it opened its Bangalore office

Get hyped

Kwalee has proven itself to be a strong force within the hypercasual market, as its library of games has exceeded 600 million downloads.

Its portfolio crossed 500 million installs in November, meaning the company has accumulated more than 100 million downloads in four-to-five months.

Developers can register their interest in Kickstart with Kwalee here.


