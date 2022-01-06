Krafton partners with Bugatti Rimac to bring Rimac Nevera to New State

PUBG: New State developer Krafton has partnered with car manufacturer Bugatti Rimac to bring the Rimac Nevera into the game.

The partnership marks the first big collaboration for PUBG: New State since it first launched on November 11th, 2021. Within its first week the game had accumulated over 40 million downloads and generated over $2.6 million in player spending.

The Rimac Nevera will become available in the next update to PUBG: New State later this month. Additionally, a time-limited Rimac crate featuring exclusive in-game items will also be introduced.

Faster than fast

"We are excited to collaborate with one of the world’s most popular gaming companies," said Bugatti Rimac senior marketing specialist Ela Buljat.

"When they initially told us about their futuristic in-game concept, it was a no-brainer; Rimac Nevera perfectly fits that kind of digital environment. We look forward to reading reviews from their community and organizing online and offline activities in the upcoming months. It feels like a successful long-term partnership with great results for both sides."

PUBG:New State executive producer Minkyu Park added: "We are extremely excited to announce our first collaboration and it is truly an honor to have Bugatti-Rimac, an innovative and iconic car brand, with us to kick start the new year. This is a landmark collaboration for us and adding the Rimac Nevera to the game will help electrify the game’s fun, intensity and experiences for our fans."

In November, New State predecessor PUBG Mobile partnered with Koenigsegg to bring two of the firm’s "most innovative" models into the game.