PUBG: New State made $2.6 million in its first week

Earlier in November, Krafton officially launched PUBG: New State on iOS and Android in more than 200 countries.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, data from Sensor Tower indicates that the game generated $2.6 million across the App Store and Google Play within its first week.

The US was the biggest contributor to this figure, followed by Japan, with Turkey was the third-biggest spender.

The mobile-exclusive title is a follow-up to Krafton’s original battle royale game and it surpassed 20 million downloads in its first five days.

By comparison, the original PUBG mobile launch reached 28 million downloads, although it released earlier in China than the rest of the world.

Big spenders

The title has been one of the most highly anticipated mobile games this year, having seen more than 50 million preregistrations before its launch.

Krafton has also revealed that PUBG: New State has accumulated over 40 million downloads worldwide since its launch.

To celebrate the milestone, New State will give players various in-game rewards starting from today (November 26th).

This week, PUBG: Mobile surpassed $7 billion in lifetime player spending, making it the fourth highes-grossing mobile game of all time.