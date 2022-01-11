Netmarble launches ESG Management Council, plans to reduce CO2 emissions

South Korea-based Netmarble has announced that, in order to further its commitment to sustainable management, the company has launched an Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Management Council.

The governing body of this council will comprise of Netmarble CEO Kwon Young-sig as its president, alongside Netmarble CFO Do Ki-wook, and senior vice president Kim Sung-cheal.

As part of its sustainability commitment, G-Tower, the new Netmarble headquarters in Seoul, uses recyclable and eco-friendly resources and has implemented renewable energy methods which it expects will reduce CO2 emissions by 5,300 tons yearly.

ESG-related activities will be performed by the ESG Management Office, both together with Netmarble divisions and with external advisory councils in corporate, academic, and NGO fields.

Last week, Berlin-based Kolibri Games also voiced its stance on sustainability, revealing a partnership with Planetly to strive for carbon neutrality across its operations.

Making money

In Q3 of last year, Netmarble saw 70 per cent of its revenue come from overseas, and whilst having a 5.5 per cent decrease year-over-year in revenue, the company saw a total Q3 revenue of $536.9 million.

Ni no Kuni: Cross World, Marvel Contest of Champions, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross are three of its best-performing games.

The worldwide launch of Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is expected sometime this year. and the ‘Netmarble ESG Report 2021’ is also due in the first quarter of 2022.

Stillfront Group recently acquired Iron Throne: The Firstborn from Netmarble for an undisclosed amount, with the game now to be operated by Stillfront subsidiary Kixeye