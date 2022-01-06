Kolibri Games partners with Planetly to attain carbon neutrality

Berlin-based mobile games outfit Kolibri Games has partnered with carbon neutrality management firm Planetly to achieve carbon neutrality.

As part of the partnership, Kolibri Games has calculated its 2019 and 2020 carbon footprint calculated from direct and indirect emissions, such as building usage and the amount of time players spent playing the firm’s titles.

Kolibri’s climate contribution action will focus on investing into forest protection and biodiversity initiatives around the developing world.

Protecting the environment

"This is an important milestone for the company, and we’re excited to have made our first contribution towards green initiatives aimed at protecting the environment," said Kolibri Games managing director Guillaume Verlinden.

"It’s just one small step, however, it underpins our commitment to playing an active role in developing a more sustainable approach to business and contributing to global carbon neutrality."

In August 2021, Kolibri announced it had developed a "holistic overview" of its emission sources and had implemented steps to cap its future CO 2 output. For example, the firm has switched to green energy to power its Berlin headquarters.

Last month, Slovakian developer Pixel Federation revealed that it had joined the Playing for the Planet Alliance initiative, making it the first Slovakian games firm to do so.