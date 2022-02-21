Kolibri Games hires Dzmitry Yudo as product director for new games

Berlin-based Kolibri Games has today revealed the hiring of Dzmitry Yudo as product director for new games.

As the developer behind Idle Miner Tycoon, Kolibri Games is looking to explore the newest idle game trends and mechanics to expand its portfolio.

Yudo will report to Kolibri Games managing director Guillaume Verlinden and will lead all aspects of this initiative along with his team, which is comprised of game designers, programmers, and artists.

"This is an exciting opportunity, as Kolibri Games is taking the leap to commit serious effort into exploring and creating new games – and I am grateful to be given the chance to help direct and guide this effort," said Yudo.

"The company’s growth mindset, their value-driven company culture and the great leadership team headed by Guillaume make me confident that together we’ll be able to deliver great new idle games over the course of the next years."

Bringing experience

Yudo has more than 10 years of experience in free-to-play online games, having led multiple titles through from concept to liveops after launch. Some such titles include Tennis Clash and War Machines by Wildlife Studios, where Yudo was game director. He has also worked as creative director at Wargaming, responsible for World of Tanks Blitz.

"Dzmitry is our most recent high profile hire and a key building block for our multiproduct strategy," Verlinden commented.

"I am confident his experience, his drive and his expertise will be invaluable as we look to be on the cutting edge of the evolution of idle games, offering our players exciting releases they’ll enjoy for years to come."

US games studio Secret Society Games recently hired games industry veteran Andreea Enache as its chief business officer, having held positions across with Sony, Konami, and Namco.