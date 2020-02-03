News

Ubisoft moves further into mobile with acquisition of Kolibri Games

February 3rd, 2020
Ubisoft has taken another step into the world of mobile games with the acquisition of 75 per cent of free-to-play mobile developer Kolibri Games.

Based in Berlin, Kolibri is best known for its game Idle Miner Tycoon, which has been downloaded by over 104 million players globally since launching in 2016.

The studio features a team of around 100 employees who will now help with the development of mobile games and live services for Ubisoft.

"Strengthening"

"We are strengthening our 'idle' games portfolio with the acquisition of Kolibri Games, one of the leaders in the segment, whose flagship game Idle Miner Tycoon has grown steadily since 2016," said Ubisoft Mobile executive director Jean-Michel Detoc.

"We are delighted that this great talented team, recognised for the longevity of their flagship title, is joining Ubisoft."

Kolibri Games co-founder and co-CEO Daniel Stammler added: "Ubisoft is a creative powerhouse and one of the strongest brands in the games industry – we are humbled to be invited to join this great family. This marks a high point in the history of our young company and will enable us to expand our development."

The acquisition itself went through on January 31st, 2020, with Ubisoft being given the option to increase its ownership to 100 per cent over the next four years.

Ubisoft similarly acquired a 70 per cent majority stake in free-to-play mobile games publisher Green Panda Games.


