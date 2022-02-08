SuperGaming appoints crypto specialist Siddarth Menon as blockchain advisor

Indian midcore mobile games developer SuperGaming has brought in the co-founder and COO of WazirX, Siddharth Menon, as an advisor on its upcoming Web3 projects.

Founded by Menon in 2018, WazirX is India’s largest cryptocurrency marketplace which boasts over 8 million users.

As an advisor to SuperGaming, Menon will assist the firm in building out its cryptocurrency platform and games and will be "deeply involved" with the designing of in-game economies.

SuperGaming has stated that it is "deeply aware of current issues" that surround the blockchain and crypto games space and that the appointment of Menon will allow the firm to create "sustainable economics" for its games.

Closing in on crypto

"Web3 is going to change the way we play games [...] However right now, the way web3 games are built is unsustainable," said Menon.

"I believe it has to be built in a way that lets us protect players, investors and traders. For example: game assets need to be designed for high liquidity and for high frequency traders. I am excited to come on as advisor to SuperGaming and bring its games to web3 in a more sustainable and responsible way. It’s early days but I am very bullish on the web3 gaming space."

SuperGaming co-founder and CEO Roby John added: "We have built over 100 games in the past with a deep focus on how to make them the most fun experiences for our players. While the crypto space brings new opportunities, we want to be extremely thoughtful — and careful — with how we bring aspects of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain to our games."

India has been rapidly closing in on the blockchain games space in the past few months. Last month, Indian mobile games developer Nukebox Studios launched its blockchain division to develop "free-to-play-earn" titles and invest in evergreen franchises.