Uma Musume Pretty Derby raced into July’s charts

Ad intelligence platform SocialPeta has delved into July’s mobile gaming market to identify the month’s best performers.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby continued to be a strong performer for the month, with both the Japanese and Korean versions of the game placing in the top ten in terms of revenue, peaking at number one in the Korean market. The game climbed 11 spots on the App Store revenue charts over the month, with 57.5 per cent revenue growth, ending at number nine. However, the game fell two spots in the Google charts.

Knives Out has regained its place in the top twenty highest earning games on iOS, in part due to collaborations with popular Japanese IPs One Piece, EVA, and Sword Art Online. The game’s revenue has been slumping since January, but these crossovers saw a 68.1 per cent increase in revenue.

Stumble Guys unseated Subway Surfers as the most downloaded game on the iOS, climbing one spot. The game saw a similarly strong performance on Google Play, climbing seven spots to number three. The game was downloaded 8.7 million times, an increase of 52.6 per cent compared to June, with the US accounting for 27.6 per cent of fresh installs.

Minion Rush was the 13th most downloaded iOS title, peaking at number 9 on the free game chart the day following the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru thanks to 1.9 million downloads. This showcases again the strength of tie-in’s with existing properties.

Daily Themed Crossword increased its advertising efforts, with 5200 deduplicated creatives across app stores – a 477.8 per cent month-on-month increase. This strong performance saw the game unseat Word Trip in the iOS advertising charts.

Scatter Slot singled out as a particularly strong performer on Android with over 37,600 deduplicated creatives. This follows the month of June, where casino games dominated the Android advertising charts.

