Subway Surfers and Candy Crush Saga still at the top of the game

SocialPeta’s August report delves into the industry’s success

In a new report, SocialPeta has analysed the mobile gaming industry’s success in August, revealing the month’s top performers.

In terms of Revenue, Candy Crush Saga and Roblox remained the top performers on the App Store, while Coin Master and Lineage M switched their spots as the highest earners on Google Play, with Coin Master ascending to top spot while Lineage M fell into number 2.

RPG title Fate/Grand Order earned nearly $70 million from the App Store and Google Play, in part due to the game’s seventh-anniversary event. This revenue increase equates to a 150 percent month-on-month (MoM) increase on the App Store, and a 63.4 percent increase on Google Play, rising to third place on both charts.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby saw a slump in sales, in contrast to the rise it saw in July. Revenue for the Japanese version fell 25 percent MoM on the app store and 13.4 percent MoM on Google Play. Thanks to what SocialPeta call “the stupidity of its operator Kakao Games”, the game’s Korean version saw a sharp drop in reputation in August, with revenue declining 33.2 percent MoM on Google Play.

Downloading Success

Subway Surfers saw great success with 19 million new downloads on Google Play – a 2.7 percent MoM increase. 24.3 percent of these downloads came from India, while Brazil and Pakistan also proved to be key markets for the game this month. This success is attributed to the influence of TikTok user lexakt_.

Despite India providing the majority of downloads, the game proved to be a phenomenon in Brazil in particular, with a huge number of Brazilian players ranked on the global racing rankings.

Other endless runner games also saw success in August, with Temple Run and Talking Tom Gold Run both entering the download charts. SocialPeta attributes the success of Temple Run to the rise of funny parkour videos, and the game saw 30.4 percent MoM increase on Google Play. Talking Tom Gold Run saw particular success on the App Store, rising to number 4 on the store’s download charts with 2 million fresh installs.

