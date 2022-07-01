News

Uma Musume Pretty Derby's South Korean release nets $2.3 million within 24 hours

June 20 release tops the charts on App Store and Google Play

Uma Musume Pretty Derby has topped the Apple App Store and Google Play charts on the day of release in South Korea, making an estimated ₩3 billion ($2.3 million) within the first 24 hours.

On Google Play, the game was ranked number one, based on a variety of metrics such as the number of downloads and reviews, whereas on the App Store it came first in both the popular games and highest-earning games charts.

The game is not the kind to see a concentration of revenue in early stages, so its revenue decrease will come slowly.
Kim Ha-jeong

The game, developed by Tokyo studio Cygames, tasks players with raising, training, and racing their own uma musume – a girl/horse hybrid with equine ears, tail, and speed.

Racing in a field of MMORPGs

Originally released in Japan in February 2021, where it achieved $965 million in sales in its first year, this game’s success is an oddity within the South Korean market. Analysts say that the character-collecting aspect of the game is a factor in its success and that such mechanics may change the country’s mobile gaming scene. All three of the highest-grossing games of May 2022 – Lineage W, Lineage M, and Odin: Valhalla Rising – are MMORPGs.

"Uma Musume Pretty Derby had an impressive start by climbing to the top of the iOS app store chart faster than Lineage W," said Kim Ha-jeong, an analyst at Daol Investment and Securities. "The game is not the kind to see a concentration of revenue in early stages, so its revenue decrease will come slowly."

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby – a title so dominant, it was all but single-handedly responsible for CyberAgent's ranking in the 2021 Top 50 Game Makers – marks the latest in a string of successes for Cygames, and marks an unusual distribution move, with Granblue Fantasy, another Cygames financial powerhouse, still awaiting an international release.


