News

CyberAgent sees lean financials with game sales down 27.7%

The company operates major hits in Japan such as Uma Musume Pretty Derby

CyberAgent sees lean financials with game sales down 27.7%
By , Staff Writer

CyberAgent, the developers behind hit game Uma Musume Pretty Derby and others, has seen an 86.2% drop in operating profits and a 27.7% drop in game sales year-on-year during a lean financial report for the quarter.

It follows on from an equally lean Q1 earlier this year, and sees a significant drop in sales. In Q2, CyberAgent had seen a massive 51.9% increase in QoQ game sales, credited by them to major anniversary events in their titles. However, these latest financials indicate a course correction when compared to the previous year.

It’s worth noting that last year CyberAgent had a much higher quarter in terms of operating profit, likely because of major events like the release of Uma Musume Pretty Derby in the Korean market. However, in lieu of any major new releases and instead game anniversaries, it’s been a leaner year overall for them - despite a major boost in the previous quarter.

A static Japanese market

CyberAgent themselves note that one of their major titles, arguably their flagship, Uma Musume Pretty Derby has entered what they call a “stability phase” after the momentum it had sustained for the past two years. It’s indicative of a more static Japanese market, where the top three highest earning games have barely shifted in the past few years. While this sort of stability is good for the front-runners, it can also seemingly be a negative as it results in a slower death that many companies seem poorly equipped to respond to.

However, outside of games and in their ad business, CyberAgent seems to be doing fairly well, with ad sales up 9.1% and media sales up 13.1%. Media continues to be somewhat of a millstone with an operating profit of -1.5bn billion, while operating profits for advertising despite an increase in sales had dipped down by 37.4%.

Looking forward, CyberAgent are confident that two new major releases, Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade and Final Fantasy: VII Ever Crisis will help shift the momentum back in favour of their games portfolio.


Tags:
Iwan Morris
Iwan Morris
Staff Writer

Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who only occasionally refers to himself in the third person.

Related Articles

as News May 1st, 2018

CyberAgent’s new release Princess Connect! Re:Dive propels games revenues to $368m in Q2 2018

as News Jan 31st, 2018

CyberAgent revenues hit $899 million but games business stays flat for sixth consecutive quarter

as News Oct 31st, 2017

CyberAgent revenues reach $3.28 billion thanks to continued strong performances of Shadowverse and BanG Dream!

as News Jul 27th, 2017

CyberAgent sales hit $2.4 billion but profits are still in a slump

as News Oct 26th, 2022

CyberAgent’s 2022 financials reveal 33.8 percent operating loss despite surge in advertising revenue