Company profile – AppLovin

Company Name

AppLovin

Date Founded

2012

Business Type

Public company (Nasdaq: APP)

Location

Headquarters: Palo Alto, CA

Key Staff

Keith Kawahata, head of games

Number of Employees

Global workforce of approximately 2,000

Contact Details

press@applovin.com

Social Media Links

Key Games

Today, our apps include some of the world’s most popular mobile games including Project Makeover, Wordscapes, Matchington Mansion, Clockmaker, Bingo Story, and Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire.

Game Links

You can find all of the great games from our partner studios here.

Elevator pitch

AppLovin’s leading marketing platform provides developers with a powerful set of solutions to grow their mobile apps.

As head of games, Keith works with AppLovin’s studios that create more than 350 apps for millions of users around the world. Prior to joining AppLovin, Keith served as head of mobile at Wargaming, VP of product/general manager at GREE International, and VP of revenue group at Kabam.

Main Areas Of Business

AppLovin is a leading marketing platform providing a powerful set of solutions for developers to grow their mobile apps. We also own studios that create apps for millions of users around the world. Our software platform combined with our first-party apps create a data advantage that is unmatched in the mobile app ecosystem.

Our solutions are a comprehensive suite of tools for developers to get their apps discovered and downloaded by the right users, optimise return on marketing spend and maximise the monetisation of their engagement. AppDiscovery marketing is the cornerstone of our solutions suite, augmented by the rapidly-growing MAX monetisation, SparkLabs top-performing creatives, and Adjust, our leading mobile attribution and analytics company.



...we believe that no other independent marketing software company better understands how to use first-party data



Projects and/or Partners

Since 2018, we’ve built a high-growth, diversified portfolio of apps. Our apps include more than 350 games, and we work with 18 studios around the globe. Based on our growth across both software and apps, we believe that no other independent marketing software company better understands how to use first-party data to power a machine-learning driven approach to marketing software.

By continuing to expand our diversified portfolio of apps, both through organic growth with our partner studios and through highly accretive mergers and acquisitions (M&A), we will continue to scale our first-party data advantage. We have a strong and growing content business that generates even more valuable first-party data. With our marketing expertise, scale, and other assets, we’re able to grow our app portfolio revenue at high rates relative to the market.

Highlight/s To Date or Greatest Achievement so far

2018



AppLovin launches publishing division, Lion Studios, to complete service for app developers



AppLovin agrees to acquire in-app bidding solution MAX



2019



AppLovin acquires SafeDK to improve brand safety



AppLovin announces strategic investment in Belka Games, PeopleFun, and Firecraft Studios.



AppLovin launches MAX in-app bidding monetisation solution and achieves impactful results



2020



AppLovin fuels growth with new strategic investments



AppLovin to acquire Machine Zone to expand leadership position in mobile gaming



AppLovin invests in Sweet Escapes mobile game developer Redemption Games



Clipwire Games partners with AppLovin to achieve 500 per cent record growth



2021



AppLovin completes acquisition of Adjust, a mobile app measurement market leader, to expand its global technology platform



AppLovin announces pricing of its initial public offering



AppLovin to acquire Twitter’s MoPub business



2022





AppLovin finalises $1 billion acquisition of MoPub from Twitter





Greatest achievement so far

The greatest achievement of our games business is the rapid growth we’ve achieved by partnering with our 18 all-star game studios. We delivered $1.45 billion in revenue in 2020 by supporting our partners and empowering them to achieve an average of over 100 per cent growth in the first year of partnership.

This is the result of our service leadership approach, whereby we trust and empower our studios as we support them in their plans and goals to entertain millions of players around the world.

Tell us something about you that nobody really knows

Keith: I’ve lived in five countries and seven different cities in the last 10 years.

AppLovin: AppLovin has an internal organisation called AppLovin Cares, which is dedicated to giving back to our community. Last year, we donated over $341,000 to organisations in our local community.