Plug In Digital continues expansion by opening office in China

French digital games distribution firm Plug In Digital has opened a new office in China.

The move comes after Plug In Digital raised $2.25 million from French asset management company Inter Invest Capital to continue its push into publishing

Video game veteran Gao Zheren has been given the responsibility of overseeing the new Chinese branch. Zheren possesses 14 years experience in the industry, working for Ubisoft Shanghai, 2k Games China and Perfect World Entertainment.

Exponential growth

“Similar to what’s happening in numerous other industries, the Chinese video games market is experiencing exponential growth,” said Plug In Digital CEO and founder Francis Ingrand.

“According to several studies, it is already the top worldwide marketplace. But it is a complex territory with very specific regulation standards and unique cultural customs.

“The opening of this branch shall be both a legal and commercial facilitator, but also a means of better understanding the expectations of the Chinese players in order to serve them - or adapt - relevant games from our catalogue.”

Plug In Digital’s subsidiary games publisher Playdius recently rebranded itself to Dear Villagers as part of the same investment funding. Going forward Dear Villagers will be working on PC games while Plug In Digital concentrates on the mobile market.


Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

