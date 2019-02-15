News

Plug In Digital raises $2.25M to push publishing efforts on mobile and PC

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 15th, 2019 investment Plug In Digital $2.3m
Plug In Digital has raised $2.25 million (€2m) from French asset management company Inter Invest Capital to continue its push into publishing.

The distributor has worked as a key partner to numerous PC storefronts like Steam, GOG, Epic and Kongregate. On mobile, Plug In Digital is one of the main game providers for several telecom companies and has an increasing presence on Android and iOS.

Growth plans

But Plug In Digital has eyes on publishing and hopes this $2.25 million investment will help it further develop its publishing arm Playdius.

That branch has slowly made a name for itself in European publishing, picking up narrative mobile games like A Normal Lost Phone and Bury Me My Love.

