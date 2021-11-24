Plug In Digital raises $75 million for indie games publishing

Indie publisher Plug In Digital has raised $75 million following a Series B funding round.

The funding round was led by Bridgepoint Development Capital, with Eurazeo providing financing.

Founded in 2012, Plug In Digital operates as a full-service games distributor and publisher across mobile, PC, console and cloud platforms.

The firm consists of two publishing labels, Dear Villagers and Plug In Digital Games, and has published a variety of titles on mobile, including Doodle God, Bridge Constructor and Vandals.

PID Games is on track to publish 30 titles from developers around the world within a year.

Following the investment, Plug In Digital will continue to operate independently, using the capital raised to further expand its portfolio of both physical and digital games.

Publishing powerhouse

"We are excited to work with Bridgepoint for the next steps of our ambitious development project," said Plug In Digital CEO Francis Ingrand.

"We are confident they are the right partner to accompany us in our growth journey, mixing organic development and targeted strategic acquisitions. We are pleased to have attracted Bridgepoint who believes in our differentiating model, our strategic direction and our people."

In February 2019, Plug In Digital raised $2.25 million to push its publishing efforts on mobile devices and PC.

Bridgepoint Development Capital partner Olivier Nemsguern added: "We have been following the video games sector closely for a period of time and are impressed by Plug In Digital’s journey to-date.

"The company is well-positioned and has built a great brand in the publishing space, relying on its committed and skilled leadership team. We look forward to partnering with the company during its next chapter of development."

Elsewhere in the games publishing space, Goodgame Studios has launched an in-house publishing arm with War Alliance from Magnific Games as its debut title.