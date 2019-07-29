East Meets West: Supercell pulls out of Vietnam, Pokemon partners with Tencent and Animoca Brands is making an Addams Family game

The Asia market has become the most lucrative and influential region in the global mobile games industry.

Companies in countries such as Japan, South Korea and China are highly successful at home and are increasingly expanding around the world through global game releases, international partnerships and M&A. These markets also offer lucrative opportunities for Western publishers.

Supercell pulls games out of Vietnam in face of regulations

Clash of Clans developer Supercell has pulled its games from the App Store and Google Play in Vietnam due to infringing local regulations.

The Pokemon Company partners with Tencent on new games

Tencent-owned developer Timi, which has developed games like PUBG: Full Ahead, is working on a new Pokemon title as part of the partnership with The Pokemon Company

Tencent invests in retro games streaming platform Antstream Arcade

Retro games streaming start-up Antstream Arcade has raised a “substantial” Series A funding round. The investment was led by Chinese publisher Tencent and also included backing from London-based venture firm Hambro Perks.

Animoca Brands’ Pixowl is making an Addams Family mobile game

Animoca Brands-owned developer Pixowl has signed a non-exclusive licensing deal with MGM Interactive to make an Addams Family mobile game based on the upcoming animated film.

Google, Voodoo, JoyPac and more to speak at hyper-casual games summit in Shanghai on August 1st

Mintegral is teaming up with Morketing to host a special ‘Hyper-casual games in East and West’ summit on August 1st during ChinaJoy.

Tencent and Nintendo to host joint Switch press conference in China

Tencent is Nintendo’s official partner for the launch of the Switch in China. The presser could shed new light on the timeframe for such a release and what games might be available.

First Pocket Gamer and Blockchain Gamer Connects Hong Kong wows the crowds of more than 750 delegates from 45 countries

The conference and expo, hosted in association with Animoca Brands and Cyberport, pulled in the great and the good of the games industry from across the region - as well as overseas - with over 750 delegates registering in total from 45 countries.

