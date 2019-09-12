18 reasons why you need to attend Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan this November

Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan is fast approaching and it is shaping up to make an impressive debut. Landing in the Middle East for the first time in Connects series’ history, 500 industry professionals will gather from around the world on November 2nd and 3rd.

1) Exploring new horizons

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is one of the most exciting emerging markets for the games industry today, with over 600M online users and 375M mobile subscribers. The region was also one of the fastest growing economies in 2018. With an overall population of around 600 million, higher smartphone penetration and improved networks in the coming years, there’s massive potential for MENA’s mobile games market to grow fast.

We hope to deliver a conference that truly unites the region, celebrates talent and facilitates long-lasting partnerships around the world.

2) 10 packed conference tracks over two days

Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan has a total of 10 wall-to-wall conference tracks spanning across the two days in November, which will contain content on everything from LiveOps, esports and game maker insights.

3) New region, new content

As previously mentioned, this is our first outing to the MENA region in the history of our conference series, and at Pocket Gamer Connects, we are constantly evolving our conference tracks for our audience to keep them right on track as the gaming industry also grows. New conference tracks include focusing on the marvelous MENA region, giving you facts, figures and insight into how the region’s game industry is performing.

Additionally, the schedule features new content such as the business of games, visions and values of your companies, alongside the classic tropics such as monetisation, trade trends and growth.

4) 80 world class speakers

Now that is a lot of brains under one roof! The seminars will be delivered by 80 of the world’s leading authorities from the games industry, as they share their insight and analysis with the audience.

We have an amazing list of speakers lined up from some of the industry’s big names, such as Epic Games, Netmarble, Wargaming, Zynga, iDreamSky and more!

You can find out more about those speakers here and here.

5) Short, sharp seminars

The conference schedule will be packed with our trademark short, sharp seminars allowing our speakers right down to business! Their expertise and insight will be put front and centre in the spotlight.

6) The entire industry

No other event puts you in touch with the entire global games industry like Pocket Gamer Connects. From lone developers and students, to media, publishers and international investors, you can find them all at our conferences!

7) 650 industry professionals

Whether you’re a developer looking for a publisher to get your latest game out there, or an investor looking to spend in the right kind of sector, you’ll find 650 industry professionals on the show floor and in the conference halls. We’ve brought you all together under one roof, the rest is up to you!

8) 350 companies

You can expect to find over 350 companies from the games industry represented at the show, including the biggest developers, publishers, investors, media, analysts, user acquisition and indies. Get ready!

9) Free and unlimited meeting scheduler

With 650 colleagues attending one show, it may seem daunting tracking down that all important contact. At Pocket Gamer Connects, we give you the tools to make your life easier, so say hello to our online meeting scheduler free to all delegates!

10) Big Indie Zone

The Big Indie Zone is a dedicated area on the expo floor for indie developers and their games. It offers developers the chance to pre-book a 2-day demo table (which includes conference passes) and present their amazing work to Connects delegates. It’s a great way to catch up with old friends, see what the competition is working on, or scout for potential publishing opportunities with these developers.

11) More than mobile

Mobile will always be the forefront of our conference series, however we have plenty of love to go around for all aspects of gaming, and you’ll find that is true for PC, VR, AR and handheld gaming throughout the expo!

12) Publisher SpeedMatch

Fancy networking with speed and efficiency? Why not try our SpeedMatch sessions? They pair developers and publishers together in a series of speed-dating style meetings, allowing you to make connections with ease.

13) Investor Connector

Brand new for 2019, the Investor Connector pairs pre-selected applicants looking for funding with investors looking to spend in the right kind of money in the right sector in a series of one-on-one meetings. Developers or publishers looking to take part should apply here, whereas investors looking to get involved should apply here.

14) The Very Big Indie Pitch

Our much loved indie competition shares the journey with us to Jordan with The Very Big Indie Pitch. It is an amazing opportunity to pitch your game to some of the world’s experts of the games industry in a head-to-head competition, and potentially leaving with contacts to get your game published in the future. Winners also receive prizes worth thousands of dollars!

15) Established international audience

Over 18,000 industry professionals have attended the Connects international series since 2014. Our conference have landed in the UK, US, Canada, Finland, India and most recently Hong Kong. As we shift our focus to Jordan, we bring a truly international client base with us. On average, delegates from more than 45 countries attend each event.

Time to connect the MENA region with the rest of the world!

16) Local talent

As important as it is to look at the international audience attending Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, it is equally important to look at some of the local talent joining us for our first journey to the Middle East.

Jordan is home to some of the most innovative companies, such as Maysalward and Play 3arabi, to innovative indies and start-ups such as Sakura Games.

17) Previous delegate feedback

Previous delegates have voted Connects the ‘best value conference’. 97 per cent would recommend it to a colleague and 96 per cent tell us they’ll come back for more

18) Global Connects Party

Rounding off a great list of reasons to come to Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan is our notorious Global Connects Party! Held on the first night of the conference, it’s a great way to keep the networking going until late, while unwinding and enjoying a free bar, finger food and music. Come and make some memories!

