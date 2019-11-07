News

PUBG Mobile generated $154 million during October 2019

By , Staff Writer

Tencent’s PUBG Mobile was the top grossing mobile game during October, according to Sensor Tower.

The shooter brought in approximately $154 million from user spending, up 7 times compared to October 2018 before it gained full monetisation options. 

Revenue, for the most part, was generated from China at 65 per cent, while the US and Japan followed at 10 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

Honor of Kings from Tencent was the second highest earner at $116 million in gross revenue. China picked up the majority at 92 per cent before Thailand claimed three per cent in second.

King’s Candy Crush Saga was in third place, while Niantic’s Pokemon Go secured fourth and Lineage M from NCSOFT earned the fifth spot.

Newcomers

After months of topping the UK revenue charts, Moon Active’s Coin Master - which has now generated over $500 million in lifetime revenue - broke into the top 10 bringing in just over $63 million.

Playrix’s Homescapes also broke into the top 10 at eighth position. The Gardenscapes sequel generated an estimated $63 million and has outperformed its predecessor every month since February 2019.

PUBG Corp recently rolled out an upgraded anti-cheat detection system that can ban PUBG Mobile players in real-time.

