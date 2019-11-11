Minecraft nearing 300 million registered users in China

Minecraft has edged close to 300 million registered users in China.
The news was revealed on Twitter (below), by Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad.
Overall, Chinese users have spent a collective time of 400,000 years of game time on Mojang’s title.
In China, players have free access to Minecraft. The title is published by NetEase for both PC and mobile devices.
Global success
Ahmad claimed that more than 180 million copies of the game have been sold worldwide. In May 2019, it was revealed 176 million units had been shifted globally.
In September 2019, it was revealed that Minecraft boasts 112 million active users worldwide each month.
Earlier this month, Mojang’s augmented reality title Minecraft Earth - for Android and iOS devices - entered early access in the UK, joining eight other countries.
The game was previously available in a closed beta over the summer.
In China, Minecraft is now approaching 300 million registered accounts.— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 9, 2019
The game in China is published by NetEase on PC/Mobile and is free to play.
Outside China, the game has sold over 180 million paid copies.
Minecraft has 112 million active players each month globally. pic.twitter.com/Q5SKJL2ntW
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?