Minecraft nearing 300 million registered users in China

By , Staff Writer

Minecraft has edged close to 300 million registered users in China.

The news was revealed on Twitter (below), by Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad.

Overall, Chinese users have spent a collective time of 400,000 years of game time on Mojang’s title.

In China, players have free access to Minecraft. The title is published by NetEase for both PC and mobile devices.

Global success

Ahmad claimed that more than 180 million copies of the game have been sold worldwide. In May 2019, it was revealed 176 million units had been shifted globally.

In September 2019, it was revealed that Minecraft boasts 112 million active users worldwide each month.

Earlier this month, Mojang’s augmented reality title Minecraft Earth - for Android and iOS devices - entered early access in the UK, joining eight other countries.

The game was previously available in a closed beta over the summer.


