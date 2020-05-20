News

Report: Nintendo is not holding a Direct for the foreseeable future

By , Staff Writer

Nintendo seemingly has no plans to host a Nintendo Direct for the foreseeable future.

As reported by VentureBeat, not only has the Japanese plan cancelled plans for a Direct in June, it has halted all plans for its digital announcements event. In April, Nintendo informed its partners that there would be no E3 Direct next month.

Nintendo has not skipped a digital showcase in June since they began in 2011, and has included its Directs as part of E3 since 2013.

The company has advised its development partners not to wait for a Nintendo Direct should they have a big announcement ready. Furthermore, when it comes to first-party titles, it is expected that Nintendo will continue its new trend of dropping trailers unexpectedly – Paper Mario: The Origami King was recently announced in this manner.

Going ahead

While Nintendo may have opted to skip its popular digital-showcase, several other companies are going ahead with online events over the course of the summer. One such firm is Ubisoft - the French publisher will host Ubisoft Forward on July 12th.

Meanwhile, Geoff Keighley has organised the Summer Game Fest, for which multiple companies such as Electronic Arts, Bandai Namco, Activision, Sony and Riot Games have already expressed an interest in taking part.


