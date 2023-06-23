Feature

BIG Festival is here! Inside Latin America’s biggest gaming event

The festival kicks off next week, and we’ll be on the ground reporting from the show

Latin America is one of the fastest growing mobile gaming markets in the world, with Brazil leading the charge.The country is the fourth largest market for app adoption worldwide and, with users spending an average of 5.2 hours a day in app, the number two market for time spent in apps. With emerging markets poised to challenge China’s place as the world’s biggest mobile market, it’s only natural that gaming in Latin America is being highlighted.

June 27 sees the region’s biggest gaming event, BIG Festival, return to Sao Paulo in Brazil for five days of talks and showcases, and we’ll be on the ground reporting from the show.

The 2023 event sees some of the world’s leading publishers, including Ubisoft, Nintendo, and Konami, showcasing their upcoming products, while industry legends such as Call of Duty creator Chance Glasco and FInal Fantasy IV lead designer Takashi Tokita will take to the stage.

See you in Sao Paulo

We’ll be taking part in a round table entitled “Public Relations 101: Best Practices & Pitfalls,” where a panel of PR experts and journalists will discuss the best ways to bring your title to the attention of news outlets - and what traps you should avoid as you seek coverage.

Over the course of the festival we’ll be reporting on the highlights and conducting interviews with the movers and shakers of the mobile industry, both in Latin America and worldwide, bringing you the biggest news out of the festival as it happens and highlighting some of the most important issues behind the mobile gaming industry, ranging from successful pitching to diversity and inclusion initiatives. So stay tuned for regular updates on the biggest news from one of the world’s most exciting mobile gaming markets.

In September, Newzoo examined the state of Brazil’s gaming industry.


