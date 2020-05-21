News

Japanese developers and publishers join together for New Game+ Expo on June 23rd

By , Staff Writer

The New Game+ Expo, an online showcase for Japanese games from publishers worldwide, has been revealed for June 2020.

As announced on the event's website, a variety of publishers will take part – Acttil, Playism, Aksys Games, Arc System, Works, GungHo America, Idea Factory, Inti Creates, Natsume, NIS America, Sega, Atlus, SNK, Koei Tecmo, Spike Chunsoft, Grasshopper Manufacture and WayForward are all signed up.

Taking place on June 23rd, and serving as a replacement for E3 after its cancellation, the digital-only event will feature both new and upcoming titles. News and reveals will be included across a variety of genres such as action, puzzle and storytelling. The showcase will be streamed exclusively on Twitch.

Digital future

New Game+ Expo is not the only digital showcase happening this Summer. A variety of events have been lined up, many of which are part of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest. Such companies taking part include Bandai Namco, Sony, Riot Games and Electronic Arts, the latter of which will hold EA Play digitally in June.

Meanwhile, Nintendo reportedly has no plans to host a Nintendo Direct for the foreseeable future.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

