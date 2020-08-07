Exclusive: Pokemon Café Mix generates 2.9 million downloads in first month, tops $1 million revenue

Mobile match-three puzzler Pokemon Café Mix has accumulated 2.9 million downloads in its first month, according to Sensor Tower data.

Developed by Genius Sonority and published by The Pokémon Company, Pokemon Café Mix has seen the majority of its downloads originate from Japan at 813,000 of the overall total. The US grabbed second at 564,000, followed by Mexico at an estimated 119,000.

Google Play users accounted for the largest number of installs at 1.7 million downloads, while the App Store made up the remaining 1.2 million.

In terms of revenue, the free-to-play title has generated $1 million from worldwide player spending since its launch on July 23rd, 2020. Again, Japan claimed the top spot at $571,000, with the US claiming second at $255,000 and the UK at $23,000.

Players on the App Store were revealed to have spent approximately $530,000 across the 30 day period, while Google Play users generated close to $473,000. Lifetime revenue per download across this timeframe equates to $0.40.

Pokémon Smile

Additionally, data was provided on the toothbrushing kids app Pokemon Smile, which has gone on to pull in close to 629,000 downloads in its first month.

The game launched on June 17th (though data was taken across June 15th to July 17th), with App Store users making up 326,000 installs and Google Play claiming 302,000 of the overall figure.

Pokemon Smile does not utilise any in-app purchases, therefore no revenue tracking is available.

The Pokemon Company's next endeavour will see the firm partner with Tencent on Pokemon Unite, a strategic team-based battle game for mobile and Switch. It will be interesting to see if the game can find an audience.

We recently spoke with Niantic senior game designer Matt Ein regarding the four-year anniversary of Pokemon GO and how the company looks to support the game for years to come.