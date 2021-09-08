State of Survival passes 100 million downloads

Mobile games developer Funplus has revealed that State of Survival has surpassed 100 million downloads ahead of its two year anniversary.

State of Survival is a free-to-play zombie survival and strategy game available on iOS and Android.

Players fight against hordes of zombies whilst trying to rebuild a settlement for survivors.

Since its release in 2019, State of Survival has been a top-grossing game for FunPlus and surpassed 60 million downloads in 2020.

Alongside the studio’s other free-to-play titles, Guns of Glory and Kings of Avalon, the commercial success of State of Survival earned FunPlus a place on PocketGamer.biz’s Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2021.

Still surviving

FunPlus regularly add new heroes to State of Survival and earlier this year, FunPlus partnered with AMC to bring Daryl Dixon from the TV series The Walking Dead into the game.

Additionally, FunPlus announced that State of Survival is now available in Japan, which will increase downloads further.

This year FunPlus has made a string of big hires this year, including the recent appointment of former Facebook Gaming director Bob Slinn as vice president of business development.