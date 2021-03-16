FunPlus teams with AMC to bring The Walking Dead to State of Survival

Mobile games developer and publisher FunPlus has teamed with AMC to introduce The Walking Dead to State of Survival.

Beginning on April 1st and continuing through to October 2021, players of the post-apocalyptic title will be able to defeat the undead as a Walking Dead zombie slayer.

Fans of the show will recognise the new character as Daryl, a fan favourite from the zombie-based programme.

"State of Survival is a natural fit for collaboration with AMC's Walking Dead universe," said AMC VP of games and entertainment applications Clayton Neuman.

"By combining a unique take on Daryl with the authenticity of Norman's consistently excellent performance, FunPlus and KingsGroup will bring the type of story our fans love to millions of players around the world."

Survival of the fittest

By January 2021, State of Survival, developed by FunPlus' studio KingsGroup, had accumulated 60 million downloads.

Moreover, between January 2020 and September 2020, post-apocalyptic mobile titles generated $384 million in revenue. State of Survival was cited as a driving force for the category.

"We're thrilled to partner with AMC and The Walking Dead to bring our two worlds together," said FunPlus chief business officer Chris Petrovic.

"Since launching State of Survival in August 2019, it has been our dream to allow players the opportunity to experience The Walking Dead in our game, and we're excited to be able to deliver that to them."