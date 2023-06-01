FunPlus joins 2023 Green Game Jam

Mobile game maker FunPlus has announced its participation in the 2023 Green Game Jam, an annual initiative by Playing for the Planet which aims to educate players on environmental matters.

The developer has introduced a new campaign, entitled The Apocalypse is Already Happening to Animals, which will run from June 1 until June 7, 2023, coinciding with World Environment Day on June 4. As well as raising awareness, FunPlus aims to encourage players to take actions that contribute to a greener future.

Through the experience, players will have the opportunity to witness the consequences of deforestation and wildfires in the Amazon, one of the planet’s most diverse ecosystems, and gain a firsthand perspective of the destruction faced by the animals and plants that live there.

"Our participation in the Green Game Jam represents a significant step forward in our commitment to social responsibility,” said FunPlus chief business officer Chris Petrovic. “Through State of Survival, we have the opportunity to raise awareness and drive positive change for the environment among a huge community of players. We believe in the power of gaming in making a difference and are looking forward to engaging State of Survival players on this topic too."

Fighting for the future

As part of the campaign, State of Survival will feature in-game messaging encouraging players to support preservation efforts. By fostering a sense of empathy and urgency, FunPlus and Green Game Jam hope to inspire players to take action.

"While there is a long way to go, we’ve been really impressed with the creativity and commitment shown by the games industry to act on the environmental agenda to date,” said UN environment chief of youth, education & advocacy and co-founder of the Playing for the Planet Alliance Sam Barratt. “The reach and connection to billions of audiences is peerless, and working with studios in the Alliance has started to reveal what is possible in this sector."

