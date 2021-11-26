FunPlus and Warner Bros. bring The Joker to State of Survival

FunPlus has partnered with Warner Bros. Interactive to bring The Joker to its zombie strategy title, State of Survival.

The addition of the Joker will provide players with an "eventful campaign" that combines the villain's "maniacal behaviour" with zombies, promising a unique strategy experience.

All players who complete a limited campaign that combines zombies with the Joker's antics will permanently unlock him as a playable character.

The iconic DC supervillain has been licensed by Warner Bros. on DC’s behalf.

"FunPlus is proud of the success of State of Survival and its appeal to other brands in the entertainment space," said FunPlus chief business officer Chris Petrovic.

"As we wrap up our crossover with AMC’s The Walking Dead, we’re thrilled to be able to align with DC to incorporate The Joker, one of the most popular characters in entertainment.

"We are excited to share this new campaign and encourage fans of the Joker to jump into State of Survival today!"

The new partnership comes as no surprise considering the success of the recent six-month long collaboration between State of Survival and the AMC zombie survival series, The Walking Dead. During the crossover, State of Survival saw an increase of 20 million players, pushing the total to over 100 million.

FunPlus has made a string of important hires this year, including the appointment of Ben Cousins as head of European studio operations and Bob Slinn as vice president of business operations.