King of Avalon surpasses 100 million installs in time for seventh anniversary

Celebrations are currently underway in FunPlus’ free-to-play MMO Frost & Flame: King of Avalon as the game approaches its seventh anniversary. The strategy title boasts more than 100 million downloads with players in almost 150 countries around the world.

Celebratory content

FunPlus has revealed a number of statistics at this milestone, such as stats from the recent in-game seasons Fae Realm and Elite Fae Realm. These seasons saw players augment their strength, strategically capture castles, develop their kingdoms, and claim rewards. In total, players killed 1446.6 billion soldiers during these events and 125.8 million monsters. 20.9 million PvP battles took place, meanwhile 12.7 million rallies were initiated.

By the sixth anniversary, players had formed 1.1 million alliances.

Furthermore, its 100 million installs land King of Avalon among the biggest in the mobile strategy genre. Notably, many of the game’s specs on mobile are as high quality as the PC version.

To keep engagement high, new in-game events are taking place to celebrate the seventh anniversary, with most lasting for only a few days before the next begins – sure to encourage playing daily. The first, having started on 5 July, is the Post Laureate Contest, where players can vote for their favourite poet out of a list of three. They will receive an exclusive in-game music track and more based on their choice.

Limited-time artefacts have been made available from 12 July to 15 July, giving players advantages in gameplay if worn. The next event will be the Summer Breeze Regatta, from 16 July to 20 July, where players will be able to participate in sailing races. A number of other events are planned too.

In March 2022, Orlando Bloom joined King of Avalon as a limited-time playable character named Orlando the Nightshard.

Another 2016 mobile success has been celebrating its anniversary this July; it has already been seven years since Pokémon Go first launched, and 600 billion Pokémon have been caught so far. The AR title really demonstrates where The Pokémon Company’s priorities are.