East Meets West: Apple's App Store payment snafu, Pokemon Master's good start, and Huya's ESL deal

The Asia market has become the most lucrative and influential region in the global mobile games industry.

Companies in countries such as Japan, South Korea and China are highly successful at home and are increasingly expanding around the world through global game releases, international partnerships and M&A. These markets also offer lucrative opportunities for Western publishers.

To give you a deeper insight into this key region, each week we’re rounding up all the news from PocketGamer.biz and around the web. Don't forget to keep up with the news throughout the week on the Asia section of our site.

Pokemon Masters champions 10 million downloads in four days

Pokemon Masters has been downloaded more than 10 million times worldwide.

The figure was revealed via the official Pokemon Masters Twitter account, confirming that the free-to-play title from DeNA has reached the milestone in less than four days.

Apple accidentally pays Chinese App Store developers more than expected after bank error

Apple has reportedly paid App Store developers in China seven-times what they should have been last month after an error in converting currency saw it make payouts in USD rather than Chinese yuan.

That’s according to rumours swirling around social media in China.

Switch Online SNES games, Deadly Premonition 2 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons headline Nintendo Direct

Nintendo had a host of upcoming game announcements during its Direct presentation as it sets its stall out for the coming months and year ahead.

One of the big reveals of the stream was the announcement that Nintendo Switch Online members will be getting 20 classic SNES games available for free as part of their subscription.

Titles set to launch for NSO include Star Fox, Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island, F-Zero, Pilot Wings, Super Mario World and more.

SNES games will be available to subscribers from September 5th. Further titles are expected to be added to the library in the future.

Fate/Grand Order developer Type-Moon opens new subsidiary studio

Japanese Fate/Grand Order mobile developer Type-Moon has opened a new subsidiary studio.

Type-Moon Studio BB will be utilised to focus on the development of small-scale 2D titles, as well as cooperating with other companies to create mid-to-large scale 3D games.

Huya picks up minority stake in ESL for $30m

Livestreaming platform Huya has acquired a minority stake in Modern Times Group-owned ESL in a deal worth $30 million made up of both primary and secondary shares.

The deal, which values ESL at $425m, will see the two companies form a joint venture to expand into China and build and host esports competitions in the country.

Webzen explores new ventures with the release of its MU: Fairy Elf Figurine

Korean publisher and developer Webzen continues to expand on its popular MU OnlineIP with its very first venture into the toy market.

Starting from today, its Fairy Elf Figure is available for pre-order from AmiAmi, the largest Bishoujo & Character retail site for over 20 years in Japan, and retails for ¥29,800, with shipping available worldwide.

Microsoft partners with SK Telecom on 5G-based cloud gaming in South Korea

Microsoft and South Korean wireless telecommunications operator SK Telecom have partnered to deliver 5G-based cloud gaming in the country.

The duo confirmed an exclusivity deal during a press conference that will see SK Telecom become the only operating partner of Microsoft’s cloud gaming service in South Korea. In return, the company will help strengthen Microsoft’s mobile presence in the territory.

Virtuos expands with new offices in Montreal and South Korea

Game development and production studio Virtuos is expanding with new offices in Montreal and South Korea.

The new branches have been formed to help the company to better aid its clientele in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.