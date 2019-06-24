East Meets West: Tencent gaming phone, Apple's warning over US-China trade war, and Game for Peace could reach $1bn

The Asia market has become the most lucrative and influential region in the global mobile games industry.

Companies in countries such as Japan, South Korea and China are highly successful at home and are increasingly expanding around the world through global game releases, international partnerships and M&A. These markets also offer lucrative opportunities for Western publishers.

Apple: New China tariffs will favour foreign competitors, not US

Apple has warned the Trump administration that a fourth round of tariffs on products imported from China would reduce its competitiveness in the global market.

Tencent’s battle royale hit Game for Peace could reach $1bn in first year

A new report from Niko Partners states the game, also known as Peacekeeper Elite, could have generated as much as $150m in its first month.

Report: Tencent and Asus to unveil new gaming phone in July

Tencent has partnered with Asustek Computer to help release its second-generation gaming phone in China, according to a report.

Dr. Mario World drops worldwide in July

Nintendo's latest mobile game is set for launch on July 10th.

After making billions on mobile Puzzle & Dragons Gold is launching on Nintendo Switch

Puzzle & Dragons Gold is a player-versus-player focused experience exclusively for the console, which builds off the hit mobile title it's based on.

Artist who sold photo of potato for $1m joins Animoca Brands as creative director

Kevin Abosch's Potato #345, a photo of an organic Irish spud, was sold for just over $1 million. At Animoca he'll provide creative advice and direction on upcoming titles the Sandbox and F1 Delta Time, as well as providing his expertise on the sales process for NFTs and other digital assets.

Fallout Shelter accumulates $100 million in player spending on mobile

China stood as the game's best-performer in Asia, bringing in an estimated $3 million from the country and ranking sixth overall around the world.

Synative Playable Studio now lets devs create Google Play ‘Try Now’ demos for free

Playable ads created within Synative Playable Studio can be exported to ad networks such as IronSource, Unity Ads, Tapjoy, AdColony, Vungle, Google UAC, AppLovin and Facebook. While creating Google Play demos with the tool is now free, developers must pay $199 to take their playables to an ad network.

Nintendo promotes Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma

The industry veteran will continue to serve as series producer on Zelda but has also taken up the role of deputy general manager at the firm.

Weekly global mobile games charts: Dragon Ball Legends enters top 10 grossing rankings in the US and UK

Voodo and Outfit7 saw Aquapark.io and Talking Tom Hero Dash enter the top 10 free download chart on iOS in China for the week. They were joined by QIYI's Shao Nian Ge Xing in third.

Unity, licensed IP and knowing your end goal: Inside The Developer Toolkit at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

We look at the Developer Toolkit track, which will provide essential hands-on advice on all aspects of mobile game creation. This will feature a wide range of curriculum covering the practical side of development running as well as providing vital information on how to successfully establish yourself in the games industry.

