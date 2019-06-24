East Meets West: Tencent gaming phone, Apple's warning over US-China trade war, and Game for Peace could reach $1bn

The Asia market has become the most lucrative and influential region in the global mobile games industry.
Companies in countries such as Japan, South Korea and China are highly successful at home and are increasingly expanding around the world through global game releases, international partnerships and M&A. These markets also offer lucrative opportunities for Western publishers.
To give you a deeper insight into this key region, each week we’re rounding up all the news from PocketGamer.biz and around the web. Don't forget to keep up with the news throughout the week on the Asia section of our site.
Got any news leads about the Asia market you'd like to share? Email PocketGamer.biz senior editor Craig Chapple at craig.chapple@steelmedia.co.uk.
You can gain more insights into the Asia markets at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th to 18th. There are just a few days left to save on Mid-Term ticket prices.
Apple: New China tariffs will favour foreign competitors, not US
Apple has warned the Trump administration that a fourth round of tariffs on products imported from China would reduce its competitiveness in the global market.
Tencent’s battle royale hit Game for Peace could reach $1bn in first year
A new report from Niko Partners states the game, also known as Peacekeeper Elite, could have generated as much as $150m in its first month.
Report: Tencent and Asus to unveil new gaming phone in July
Tencent has partnered with Asustek Computer to help release its second-generation gaming phone in China, according to a report.
Dr. Mario World drops worldwide in July
Nintendo's latest mobile game is set for launch on July 10th.
After making billions on mobile Puzzle & Dragons Gold is launching on Nintendo Switch
Puzzle & Dragons Gold is a player-versus-player focused experience exclusively for the console, which builds off the hit mobile title it's based on.
Artist who sold photo of potato for $1m joins Animoca Brands as creative director
Kevin Abosch's Potato #345, a photo of an organic Irish spud, was sold for just over $1 million. At Animoca he'll provide creative advice and direction on upcoming titles the Sandbox and F1 Delta Time, as well as providing his expertise on the sales process for NFTs and other digital assets.
Fallout Shelter accumulates $100 million in player spending on mobile
China stood as the game's best-performer in Asia, bringing in an estimated $3 million from the country and ranking sixth overall around the world.
Synative Playable Studio now lets devs create Google Play ‘Try Now’ demos for free
Playable ads created within Synative Playable Studio can be exported to ad networks such as IronSource, Unity Ads, Tapjoy, AdColony, Vungle, Google UAC, AppLovin and Facebook. While creating Google Play demos with the tool is now free, developers must pay $199 to take their playables to an ad network.
Nintendo promotes Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma
The industry veteran will continue to serve as series producer on Zelda but has also taken up the role of deputy general manager at the firm.
Weekly global mobile games charts: Dragon Ball Legends enters top 10 grossing rankings in the US and UK
Voodo and Outfit7 saw Aquapark.io and Talking Tom Hero Dash enter the top 10 free download chart on iOS in China for the week. They were joined by QIYI's Shao Nian Ge Xing in third.
Unity, licensed IP and knowing your end goal: Inside The Developer Toolkit at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong
We look at the Developer Toolkit track, which will provide essential hands-on advice on all aspects of mobile game creation. This will feature a wide range of curriculum covering the practical side of development running as well as providing vital information on how to successfully establish yourself in the games industry.
Around the web
Tencent games strategy 2019 - Free report
Niko Partners looks into how Tencent performed last year its gaming plans for the future.
NetEase games strategy 2019 - Free report
Much like the above analysis, this report delves into NetEast's games business and grand strategy.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?