Deal

Wargaming co-founder launches Mika Games to support mobile studios

The company aims to invest globally in mobile-first, free-to-play live service games with strong monetization potential

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 2nd, 2024 investment $50,000,000m
Wargaming co-founder launches Mika Games to support mobile studios
By , Staff Writer

Gaming investment company Mika Games has launched with a $50 million investment in the mobile games industry.

According to a release, the company was founded by Wargaming co-founder Nick Katselapov to support mobile game studios with capital in their soft launch stages before they go on to become self-sufficient studios.

Mika Games has already raised an initial $10 million led by VC firm Flint Capital. The company has already invested in two mobile studios: Hot Siberians and Guli Games.

Fueling mobile’s growth

Katselapov's deep interest in mobile gaming fuels the need to invest in the handheld platform as an accessible form of gaming where promising projects can get support with financing and business guidance.

With the mobile gaming market expected to reach $111.4 billion in this year, Mika Games aims to invest globally in mobile-first, free-to-play live service games with strong monetization potential.

“83% of mobile games fail within three years, and a significant factor contributing to this is the lack of financing and business guidance," said Katselapov. The company will aid in scaling up operations for these studios to reach a monthly revenue milestone of at least $1 million.

“Through our decentralised operating model, we provide our teams with the resources they need to succeed and unleash their full potential, and our growing eco system creates synergies through shared knowledge and collaboration,” the company wrote


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Apr 2nd, 2024

Laton Ventures secures $35 million for games investments in Turkey and beyond

News Mar 27th, 2024

Illuvium raises $12M funding for blockchain games

News Mar 26th, 2024

Tamatem Games relocates HQ to UAE after Abu Dhabi investment

News Mar 20th, 2024

The Inevitable Games Fund will invest up to $100 million in innovative Web3 games

Deal Mar 19th, 2024

Cloud gaming's Gamestream secures €4.5m in funding to fuel growth