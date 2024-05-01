TIGA's 10-point plan for 2024 aims to boost UK games industry

UK trade association TIGA has unveiled its 10-point 2024 manifesto that lays out ideas to help the video games industry reach its full potential and promote economic growth in the UK.

TIGA's proposed initiatives include new tax credits, a games accelerator, an investment fund, and skills programs, with the potential to create 2,660 game development jobs by 2028.

The UK video games industry currently employs more than 25,000 workers across 1,800+ studios 200+ service businesses, and contributes nearly £3.7 billion to the GDP despite 95% of studios being exporters, according to TIGA.

TIGA also affirmed that although 2024 has been a challenging year so far, its proposed agenda presents opportunities for growth as it awaits endorsement from the UK government and parliament.

TIGA’s 10 Manifesto Proposals

Create an Independent Games Tax Credit to boost production of UK independent games, and so reinforce VGEC

Launch a National Games Accelerator (NGA) to enable more start-ups to scale-up

Maintain the level of support for the UK Games Talent and Finance CIC

Introduce a Video Games Investment Fund (VGIF) to stimulate growth in the sector

Set up an Industrial Secondments Programme (ISP)

Support BTECs and develop T-Levels for game industry.

Incentivize training with Skills Investment Fund.

Reform apprenticeship levy for flexible training spending.

Implement a competitive visa system for skilled workers.

Promote competition in game engine and platform markets.

Jason Kingsley CBE, CEO and creative director, Rebellion and TIGA Chairman said, “In an era where technology and creativity converge, the video games industry stands as a beacon of innovation and economic vitality."

“The next Government and Parliament have a unique opportunity to propel this dynamic industry to even greater heights," Kingsley adds. “By fostering an environment conducive to growth and innovation, we can ensure that the UK remains at the forefront of global game development."

The UK government's transition from Video Games Tax Relief (VGTR) to Video Games Expenditure Credit (VGEC) also holds implications for UK-based game development studios. TIGA also compiled an explainer outlining the impacts of this transition on the games industry following the government's statement.