It wasn't just you - Apple's App Store and more went down this morning

Even Apple aren't immune to the latest wave of mysterious service outages

By , Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Whatsapp... Instagram... Facebook... Three... Even Sainsbury's and Greggs… It appears that no-one is safe from the nefarious causes of internet service outages that seem tailor-made to rock our 21st century world and which nobody important is talking about or addressing.

Apple’s famous eco-system just had a rough night Stateside as the giant suffered outages across multiple services, impacting users globally and introducing some ugly red triangles across its normally squeaky clean all-green System Status page.

 

Arising shortly before midnight yesterday (UK time) the outages removed not only service for Apple apps (including Apple Music and Apple TV+) but - according to some users - removed accounts for these services on mobile devices leaving users without even access to the apps that they were paying for.

Similarly some desktop users reported business as usual for their services with the loss of service mostly confined to mobile devices with outages occurring at different times across the globe.

While Apple were quickly able to restore Apple TV+ and Apple Music, their App Store (on both mobile and Mac) suffered a lengthier outage being out of action for as long as two hours.

We'll be right back…

All in all Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Audiobooks, Podcasts, Books, Fitness Plus and Apple Sports - their new US-based sports results ticker - were affected. However, all services were back up and running by 12:35am this morning UK time.

As yet, the official Apple Support X account (formerly Twitter) is yet to acknowledge the dropout or provide any reason for the drop in service.

The outage came only hours after Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp suffered a service loss that was similarly quickly restored.

It's not yet known if the outages were connected, the result of technical errors or targetted attacks.

We’ll have more information as to what went wrong if and when Apple officially comment.

 

Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths
Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself.

