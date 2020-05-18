Hot Five: Rooster Teeth partners with Yogscast, Supercell celebrates 10 years, and AppLovin acquires Machine Zone

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

5. Remote working: How Rovio's design director Timothy Coolidge is operating from his 10-year-old son's bedroom

Months after the initial lockdowns began, game studios are still operating on a work-from-home basis, so we're continuing to ask developers how they're adapting to the change in our Jobs In Games: Remote Working series.

This week, we spoke to Rovio design director Timothy Coolidge about how he has adjusted his working life, and why he really wishes he had his own desk right about now...

4. Zynga in the time of Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has been a difficult time for a lot of people, especially as it has cut many of us off from friends and loved ones - but playing games together can help reduce that feeling of isolation.

It's something that Zynga is more than aware of, given its mission statement of "connecting the world through games", and we spoke to COO Matt Bromberg about leaning into that mission during a recent chat regarding the firm's Q1 financials.

3. AppLovin acquires Game of War developer Machine Zone

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, mobile marketing firm-turned-mobile games company AppLovin has acquired Machine Zone, the developer behind former hit titles like Game of War and Mobile Strike.

These were huge, billion-dollar games just a few years ago, though they have largely fallen out of favour (and grossing charts) since. But the developer clearly has an enviable HQ, as AppLovin has decided to move into it as part of the acquisition.

2. Supercell celebrates its 10th anniversary by taking a look at what its learned

Supercell just celebrated its 10th birthday, and as part of the celebrations, CEO Ilkka Paananen took some time out to write a blog post looking at some things the studio has learned over its long life.

Given that this is the developer behind evergreen megahits like Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, you'll probably want to take a few notes on these...

1. Rooster Teeth forms strategic partnership with The Yogscast

Media production company Rooster Teeth has unveiled a strategic partnership with UK-based creator collective The Yogscast.

The partnership, announced Friday 15th May, sees seven of The Yogscast's popular video series' launch on Rooster Teeth's website, under a new Yogscast channel page.