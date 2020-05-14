AppLovin acquires Game of War developer Machine Zone

Mobile games company AppLovin has acquired Game of War developer Machine Zone for an undisclosed sum.

As part of the deal, AppLovin will be moving its offices to share Machine Zone's headquarters in Palo Alto.

"Our partner studios vision and approach is to help more game devs grow and succeed in a crowded market," wrote AppLovin CEO Adam Foroughi in a blog announcing the acquisition.

"Combining Machine Zone’s expertise and unmatched success in core games and their monetization and user acquisition tools and knowledge, with AppLovin’s impressive portfolio of casual games and leading marketing platform allows us to offer both top game franchises and game technologies to players and developers around the world."

This is the second developer that AppLovin now has in its portfolio - it established hypercasual outfit Lion Studios back in August 2018. It has also been investing in other developers, most recently providing funding for Supercell-backed studio Redemption Games.

Machine Zone has been awfully quiet of late, though its games used to be some of the most successful on the market. Game of War cleared $2.8 billion in revenue in August 2018, while Mobile Strike hit the $1 billion mark in September that same year.