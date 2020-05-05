News

AppLovin invests in Supercell-backed developer Redemption Games

May 5th, 2020 investment AppLovin
Redemption Games 		Not disclosed
By , Staff Writer

Mobile games firm AppLovin has made a strategic investment in Sweet Escapes developer Redemption Games.

Investment terms have not been disclosed. The US-based developer has joined AppLovin's growing network of partner studios, including Belka Games and Clipwire Games.

"The last six months have been a very active time for AppLovin with several strategic investments in high growth studios. This investment came together very quickly, and we expect a similar pace with other studios we partner with over the coming months," said AppLoving vice president of corporate development Jordan Satok.

"We are thrilled to partner with Michael, Dan and their talented team. Redemption Games is a studio with huge growth potential. Our investments have helped numerous mobile game developers achieve category topping results, grow their businesses, and we are excited to fuel a local California studio and see it thrive."

In July 2018, Supercell invested $5 million into the American developer. The company's first independent release, Sweet Escapes, was launched in 2019.

"We are excited to work with a market leader that can really help us grow our studio," said Redemption Games CEO and co-founder Michael Witz.

"Building on the success of Sweet Escapes, this investment enables us to bring together all the ingredients needed to create new hit games, and ensures those games will delight and get in front of players all over the world."


