Rooster Teeth forms strategic partnership with The Yogscast

Media production company Rooster Teeth has unveiled a strategic partnership with UK-based creator collective The Yogscast.

The partnership, announced today, sees seven of The Yogscast's popular video series' launch on Rooster Teeth's website, under a new Yogscast channel page.

These series' will also fall under Rooster Teeth's podcast division, The Roost. The network supports podcasts made by other popular creators such as H3H3 Productions, Kinda Funny and Funhaus. The deal was brokered with input from Bristol-based influencer management company, Fourth Floor Creative, which represents The Yogscast.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Rooster Teeth," said Yogscast co-founder Lewis Brindley.

"We're inspired by what Rooster Teeth has built and we also see a lot of ourselves in them, especially how much they value community and giving back. Creating content together has been really easy and fun, and we’re keen to keep going for as long as they can stand our British humour."

Luis Medina, SVP of Partnerships and Strategy at Rooster Teeth, adds: "it's uncanny how closely The Yogscast aligns with Rooster Teeth creatively and in terms of their business."

"Both our creative studios were born in the early days of online video and inspired by a shared love of gaming, animation, and comedy. I'm excited for Rooster Teeth to provide our services and platform to The Yogscast."

British force

Austin-based Rooster Teeth has been taking steps to bolster its UK presence over the last couple of years, beginning with opening a London-based office back in 2018. The company also began hosting its RTX community events in London in 2017. Rooster Teeth formed back in 2003 and shot to notoriety off the back of its Red vs. Blue web-series. The company is widely regarded as a pioneer of online video content.

Meanwhile, The Yogscast is a stalwart of content creation in the UK. Since forming in 2008, the company has expanded to house a network of content creators. To date, The Yogscast is home to over 50 YouTube channels with a combined audience of 25 million subscribers.

However, the company's steely name took a hit last year following a quickfire series of dismissals and resignations, which saw company CEO Mark Turpin step down following a slew of sexual harassment allegations.

The list of Yogscast content now available on Rooster Teeth includes:

TTT - The Yogscast’s most popular series: a 7-player mafia-style game featuring lies, pleading, bombs, literal backstabbing and a lot of laughing.

- The Yogscast’s most popular series: a 7-player mafia-style game featuring lies, pleading, bombs, literal backstabbing and a lot of laughing. GMOD Sandbo x - It’s TTT but all of the shooting has instead been channeled into inept building and creativity, leading to often hilarious outcomes.

x - It’s TTT but all of the shooting has instead been channeled into inept building and creativity, leading to often hilarious outcomes. Tri-force - Running for over three years - Tri-force is a podcast filled to the brim with dad chat, gaming rambles, life stories and the comedy sci-fi series: Bodega!

- Running for over three years - Tri-force is a podcast filled to the brim with dad chat, gaming rambles, life stories and the comedy sci-fi series: Bodega! Peculiar Portions - Lewis and Simon sit down together to laugh and cry over the latest batch of weird, wacky and wonderful internet news articles.

- Lewis and Simon sit down together to laugh and cry over the latest batch of weird, wacky and wonderful internet news articles. Hat Films - a trio of comedy greats, Ross Hornby, Chris Trott and Alex Smith create brilliant unique videos where they challenge each other in video games, live-action challenges and fun sketch comedy productions.

- a trio of comedy greats, Ross Hornby, Chris Trott and Alex Smith create brilliant unique videos where they challenge each other in video games, live-action challenges and fun sketch comedy productions. Hat Chat Podcast - Hat Chat is the hit podcast by the guys at Hat Films where you'll hear them chatting about absolutely anything and everything.

- Hat Chat is the hit podcast by the guys at Hat Films where you'll hear them chatting Aerois - Join Dungeon Master Mark Hulmes and his players as they explore the world of Aerois on Europe's biggest RPG Stream!

