Yogscast CEO Mark Turpin steps down amidst sexual harassment allegations

Yogscast CEO Mark Turpin steps down amidst sexual harassment allegations
By Influencer Editor

CEO of media company The Yogscast has stepped down from his role at the company amidst ongoing sexual harassment allegations.

Mark 'Turps' Turpin has been the company CEO since 2012. He is also a director of game code distribution platform Keymailer.

This comes just a couple of weeks after another Yogscast creator, Matthew 'Caff' Meredith, was ousted from the company as a result of allegedly using his position to manipulate fans. Multiple accusations against Turpin began to surface on Twitter soon after Meredith's dismissal.

Among these accusations were screenshots of Turpin attempting to solicit inappropriate photos from young girls across Snapchat and Instagram. Both accounts in question are run and operated solely by Turpin. It is believed that at least one of these individuals was under 18 years of age.

Danielle Partis
Danielle Partis
Influencer Editor

Danielle Partis is Editor of InfluencerUpdate.biz. She was previously the lead content creator for TeamRock Games, as well as contributing to outlets such as Metal Hammer, both online and in-print. Prior to that, Danielle worked as a freelance PR consultant and freelance journalist for a number of outlets.

