Discord considers IPO as Microsoft talks end

Company is apparently interested in going public in the future

By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Chat platform Discord is apparently no longer in acquisition talks with Microsoft.

That's according to The Wall Street Journal, which says that discussions have halted, with Discord apparently looking into going public at some point in the future.

This comes in the wake of reports that the chat app was up for sale in March, with Microsoft being just one of the companies in the running to buy Discord.

A few days later, it emerged that the chat firm was in "exclusive" discussions with Microsoft.

Discord is apparently valued at more than $10 billion, a sizeable increase due to the success it saw during 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The firm was worth $3.5 billion in June of that year, a figure that rose to $7 billion by December.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


