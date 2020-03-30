Hot Five

Hot Five: Coin Master's best monthly revenue ever, Brawl Stars grows amid coronavirus, and King offers unlimited lives across its games

By , Editor

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. Update: Games are "exploiting" coronavirus SEO on the App Store

It's not unusual for companies to jump on the current news trends and try and steer traffic their way through clever SEO - in the PR world it's called newsjacking, and it can be highly effective.

Where it becomes a problem is with companies exploiting global tragedies to divert traffic, which appears to be happening on the App Store as developers add "coronavirus" to their keywords, despite their games having nothing to do with the ongoing pandemic.

(Plague, Inc. isn't one of these games, but its popularity at this time, and its proximity to the subject matter, is unmistakeable)

4. Exclusive: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp sees revenues surge amid New Horizons launch

Mobile Animal Crossing spin-off Pocket Camp is Nintendo's second-highest grossing game in its catalogue, and its numbers have just had a healthy bump thanks to the launch of Switch main series entry New Horizons.

While the numbers aren't huge - we're talking $253,000 in a day at best - it's a sign that the cross-promotional campaign between the two games may have helped out more than anyone had previously anticipated.

3. King offers UK Candy Crush players unlimited lives to distract from coronavirus

In a story so important that even my mother sent it over to me, last week King decided to give unlimited lives to UK players of most of its games for the entire week.

The aim of this was to keep people entertained while they were coping with the sudden and devastating lockdown of the country brought on by coronavirus.

2. Exclusive: Supercell's Brawl Stars grows by 35% amid coronavirus outbreak

With more and more people staying indoors as much as possible these days, gaming revenues have started to grow across the board, and mega-popular games such as Brawl Stars are also experiencing a surge.

Download's of Supercell's MOBA rose 35% during the week of March 16th, with an estimated revenue of $8.4 million for that week alone, an increase of 40% week-on-week.

1. Coin Master saw its best month for revenue ever in February 2020

Like it or loathe it, Coin Master continues to rake in money, and February 2020 saw its best month of revenue yet according to SuperData.

Moon Active's game is estimated to have generated $87.1 million for the month alone, and it was only the eighth-best performing game for the month.


