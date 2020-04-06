Hot Five: Why people still play Coin Master, Rovio soft-launches Angry Birds Legends, and how Covid-19 is impacting mobile advertising

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. Jobs in Games: Jam City's Sarah Wolf on transitioning from lawyer to Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery game director

We've been running the Jobs in Games series for quite some time on PGBiz, and it's always a delight to see one of the stories grab a lot of attention from our readers.

Last week's interview with Hogwarts Mystery director Sarah Wolf is a particularly interesting one, especially since Wolf was training to be a lawyer before completely changing her career path and trying something totally new.

4. How Covid-19 is impacting the mobile advertising industry

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, it's become clear that the world is rapidly changing. And it affects all aspects of our lives, including the mobile games industry.

To take a closer look at one aspect of this change, Moloco CEO Ikkjin Ahn shared a guest article with us about how this situation is impacting the mobile advertising industry.

3. Rovio soft-launches turn-based RPG Angry Birds Legends

Rovio is bringing its birds back for another shot at the RPG genre with Angry Birds Legends, recently soft-launched on Android in three countries.

But what makes this story slightly more bizarre is that the developer has also soft-launched Chronicles of Legends, an identical game which lacks the Angry Birds IP, to see which version performs better.

Angry Birds Legends store art

2. Mobile games just experienced its biggest week for downloads ever

Mobile game downloads experienced its highest amount of installs ever at a record 1.2 billion for the week of March 22nd, 2020.

This figure was revealed by mobile analytics firm App Annie, further confirming that mobile game downloads increased by 50 per cent globally overall for the same week in March, compared to the average weekly number in Q4 2019.

1. Why are people still playing Coin Master?

Whenever we write about Coin Master, people come flooding in from miles around to take a look. But what even is a "Coin Master" and why are people still playing it? That's what we went and found out.

Editor Ric Cowley took it upon himself to play it consistently for an entire week, and sussed out some of its more attention-grabbing mechanics.