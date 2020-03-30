Rovio soft-launches turn-based RPG Angry Birds Legends

Rovio has soft-launched Angry Birds Legends, a new turn-based RPG designed for mobile.

The new title sees a mysterious dark force infiltrate the world as the ongoing battle between the Angry Birds and the Bad Piggies rages on. From here, players must assemble an unstoppable team of heroes from all races to take down the evil forces that are threatening all life.

Numerous Angry Birds characters are available to collect as well as newcomers. Following this, users can earn treasures and level up their heroes to make their team even more powerful. Squads work off one another as each team utilises their complementary abilities.

Chronicles of Legends

Interestingly, Rovio has similarly soft-launched Chronicles of Legends, a near-identical game with the only major difference being the exception of the Angry Birds IP.

Rovio has confirmed that both games have been soft-launched as an early market test that will span four weeks to see how "IP impacts player engagement when considering the mobile turn-based RPG audience".

Angry Birds Legends is available to download across the UK, Sweden and Finland on Android devices. No details regarding a release date have been disclosed.

Angry Birds Legends

Chronicles of Legends, a very similar game without the Angry Birds IP

Rovio recently soft-launched Angry Birds Casual in Finland, Poland, Sweden and the US, which sees the franchise return to its classic gameplay.

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can register for the online event here.